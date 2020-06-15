Florida Lottery: Dylan Evans Claims $1 Million Prize from Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Dylan Evans, 22, of Pensacola Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $20 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.00.

Evans purchased his winning ticket from Pensacola Beach Food Mart, located at 22b Via De Luna Drive in Pensacola Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, MONOPOLY JACKPOT, launched in September 2018, and features more than $407.5 million in prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE