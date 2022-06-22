Florida Lottery – Dominique Ryman Becomes Multi-millionaire

Baker County Woman Becomes A Multi-millionaire Playing The $5,000 A Week For Life Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Dominique Ryman, of Glen Saint Mary, claimed a top prize from the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $260,000 a year for 25 years.

Ryman purchased her winning ticket from Country Boys, located at 7218 West Mount Vernon Street in Glen Saint Mary. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Players have a chance to win more than $165.6 million in total cash prizes with the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game! For only $10, this ticket offers four top prizes of $5,000 a week for life and the overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.