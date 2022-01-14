Florida Lottery – Deborah Kane Becomes Millionaire

Pinellas County Woman Becomes A Millionaire After Playing The Gold Rush Limited Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Deborah Kane, 65, of Gulfport, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Kane purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1520 McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.