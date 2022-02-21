Florida Lottery – Deantee Ingram Wins $5 Million

Volusia County Woman ‘strikes Gold’ And Wins $5 Million Playing The Gold Rush Limited Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Deantee Ingram, 39, of Holly Hill, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

Ingram purchased her winning ticket from Medina Deli Grocery, located at 600 3rd Street in Holly Hill. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.