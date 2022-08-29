Florida Lottery – David James Finds lotto Luck

Palm Beach County Man Finds A ‘lotto’ Luck At Publix

~ Claims $3.5 Million FLORIDA LOTTO® Jackpot! ~

TALLAHASSEE (STL.News) The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on May 11, 2022, at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18.

James purchased his jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO ticket from Publix, located at 228 Blue Heron Boulevard East in Riviera Beach. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The next FLORIDA LOTTO drawing will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:15 p.m. ET., with an estimated $7.75 million jackpot. Florida Lottery game drawings are broadcast on 20 carrier stations throughout the state. Winning numbers are available on the Florida Lottery’s website ( www.flalottery.com), on the Lottery’s free mobile app for iOS and Android users, at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer, and by calling (850) 921-PLAY (7529).

