Florida Lottery – Daniel Alvarez Becomes Millionaire

Miami Man Becomes A Millionaire After Playing The Jackpot Triple Play™ Draw Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Daniel Alvarez, 49, of Miami, claimed the $1.95 million jackpot from the JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ drawing held on February 25, 2022 at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Alvarez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,492,240.62. He purchased his jackpot-winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY with Combo™ Quick Pick ticket from La Esquina Tropical, located at 1060 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The next JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY drawing will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11:15 p.m. ET, with a $1.4 million jackpot. JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website and on the Lottery’s YouTube channel. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

For $1, JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY players get a triple chance to win the jackpot, as each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match with the winning numbers drawn. Players can choose six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set and the second set will be randomly Quick Picked. Jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the three or more numbers from the same set to the winning numbers drawn. Players can get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket by adding Combo for $1 more.