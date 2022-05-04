Florida Lottery – Craig House Claimed $2 million prize

Royal Palm Beach Man Leaves Gas Station Feeling Like A King After Reigning Supreme On $10 Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Craig House, 62, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.00.

House purchased his winning ticket from Mobil Gas Station, located at 10140 North Lake Boulevard in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME, game launched in January 2021 and features more than $244 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.49.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.