Florida Lottery – Christina Baldino Wins $1 Million

Lee County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE (STL.News) Today, the Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Christina Baldino, of Alva, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Baldino purchased her winning ticket from Handy Food, located at 21321 State Road 80 in Alva. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

