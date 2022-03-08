Florida Governor – Strawberry Shortcake as State Dessert

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill to Officially Designate Strawberry Shortcake as the State Dessert

PLANT CITY, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1006, designating the Strawberry Shortcake with natural Florida dairy topping as the official state dessert. The official designation is a tribute to Florida strawberry farmers who produce 75 percent of the winter strawberry crop in the United States. The Governor signed the bill into law at the Florida Strawberry Festival, held every year in Plant City, Florida. Approximately 200,000 strawberry shortcakes are served at the Florida Strawberry Festival every year.

“Signing this bill at the Strawberry Festival is one way that we are supporting our Florida strawberry farmers and is a tribute to the more than 10,000 acres of strawberries that are grown in the greater Plant City area,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“As a fifth generation Floridian and a native of Plant City, I am delighted and proud that our Governor and the Legislature are making Strawberry Shortcake the official state dessert,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “Plant City grows more than three-quarters of the country’s winter strawberries that help make this delicious dessert and support Florida’s economy. I hope everyone tries a bite of Strawberry Shortcake in celebration.”

For the bill transmittal letter, click here.