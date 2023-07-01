Florida Governor – Signs Two Bills – Vetoes One Bill

Politics

July 1, 2023
Smith

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Two Bills and Vetoes One Bill

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • CS/CS/HB 1121 – Florida Retirement System
  • CS/SB 1416 – Dissolution of Marriage

To view the transmittal letters, click HERE and HERE.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis vetoed the following bill on Friday:

  • CS/CS/SB 1188 – Contract Liability

SOURCE: Florida Governor