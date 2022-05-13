Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Thirteen Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Thirteen Bills
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- SB 454 – Florida Commission on Offender Review
- CS/CS/SB 856 – Private Provider Inspections of onsite Sewage Treatment and Disposal Systems
- CS/SB 1012 – Victims of Crimes
- CS/SB 1046 – Public Records
- CS/SB 1236 – County and Municipal Detention Facilities
- SB 7016 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- HB 31 – Firefighter Inquiries and Investigations
- CS/HB 195 – Juvenile Diversion Program Expunction
- HB 197 – Public Records
- CS/HB 273 – Money Services Businesses
- CS/HB 453 – Officer and Firefighter Physical Examination Requirements and Records
- HB 873 – Public Records
- HB 6037 – Traveling across County Lines to Commit a Burglary