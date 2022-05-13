Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Thirteen Bills

May 13, 2022
Maryam Shah

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • SB 454 – Florida Commission on Offender Review
  • CS/CS/SB 856 – Private Provider Inspections of onsite Sewage Treatment and Disposal Systems
  • CS/SB 1012 – Victims of Crimes
  • CS/SB 1046 – Public Records
  • CS/SB 1236 – County and Municipal Detention Facilities
  • SB 7016 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • HB 31 – Firefighter Inquiries and Investigations
  • CS/HB 195 – Juvenile Diversion Program Expunction
  • HB 197 – Public Records
  • CS/HB 273 – Money Services Businesses
  • CS/HB 453 – Officer and Firefighter Physical Examination Requirements and Records
  • HB 873 – Public Records
  • HB 6037 – Traveling across County Lines to Commit a Burglary

For the transmittal letter, click here and here.