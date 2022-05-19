Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Thirteen Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Thirteen Bills

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/SB 336 – Uniform Commercial Code

SB 352 – Construction Liens

CS/SB 518 – Private Property Rights to Prune, Trim and remove Trees

CS/CS/CS/SB 706 – School Concurrency

CS/SB 754 – Mobile Home Registration Periods

CS/CS/SB 1140 – Alarm Systems

CS/SB 1526 – Public Records

CS/HB 899 – Mental Health of Students

CS/HB 909 – Pollution Control Standards and Liability

CS/CS/HB 915 – Commercial Motor Vehicle Registration

HB 1103 – North River Ranch Improvement Stewardship District, Manatee County

HB 1429 – City of Ocala, Marion County

HB 1591 – Hernando County

