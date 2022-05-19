Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Thirteen Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Thirteen Bills
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- CS/SB 336 – Uniform Commercial Code
- SB 352 – Construction Liens
- CS/SB 518 – Private Property Rights to Prune, Trim and remove Trees
- CS/CS/CS/SB 706 – School Concurrency
- CS/SB 754 – Mobile Home Registration Periods
- CS/CS/SB 1140 – Alarm Systems
- CS/SB 1526 – Public Records
- CS/HB 899 – Mental Health of Students
- CS/HB 909 – Pollution Control Standards and Liability
- CS/CS/HB 915 – Commercial Motor Vehicle Registration
- HB 1103 – North River Ranch Improvement Stewardship District, Manatee County
- HB 1429 – City of Ocala, Marion County
- HB 1591 – Hernando County
For the transmittal letters, click here.