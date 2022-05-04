Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/CS/HB 1445 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7009 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7015 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/HB 381 – Breach of Bond Costs

CS/HB 287 – Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence

CS/HB 455 – Rupert J. Smith Law Library, St. Lucie County

HB 457 – St. Lucie County

HB 497 – Lee County School District, Lee County

HB 993 – Sebring Airport Authority, Highlands County

CS/HB 7053 – Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience

