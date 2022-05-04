Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

May 4, 2022
Maryam Shah

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • CS/CS/HB 1445 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • HB 7009 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • HB 7015 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • CS/HB 381 – Breach of Bond Costs
  • CS/HB 287 – Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence
  • CS/HB 455 – Rupert J. Smith Law Library, St. Lucie County
  • HB 457 – St. Lucie County
  • HB 497 – Lee County School District, Lee County
  • HB 993 – Sebring Airport Authority, Highlands County
  • CS/HB 7053 – Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience

For the transmittal letter, click here.

