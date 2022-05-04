Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- CS/CS/HB 1445 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- HB 7009 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- HB 7015 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- CS/HB 381 – Breach of Bond Costs
- CS/HB 287 – Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence
- CS/HB 455 – Rupert J. Smith Law Library, St. Lucie County
- HB 457 – St. Lucie County
- HB 497 – Lee County School District, Lee County
- HB 993 – Sebring Airport Authority, Highlands County
- CS/HB 7053 – Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience
For the transmittal letter, click here.
