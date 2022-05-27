Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- CS/SB 2-D – Property Insurance
- SB 4-D – Building Safety
- CS/CS/SB 494 – Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- CS/SB 722 – Education for Student Inmates
- CS/CS/SB 758 – Education
- SB 7026 – A review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- CS/HB 225 – Charter School Charters
- CS/HB 513 – Comprehensive Review Study of the Central and Southern Florida Project
- CS/HB 689 – Workers’ Compensation Benefits for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
- CS/HB 1435 – Code and Traffic Enforcement