Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

May 27, 2022
Maryam Shah

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • CS/SB 2-D – Property Insurance
  • SB 4-D – Building Safety
  • CS/CS/SB 494 – Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • CS/SB 722 – Education for Student Inmates
  • CS/CS/SB 758 – Education
  • SB 7026 – A review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • CS/HB 225 – Charter School Charters
  • CS/HB 513 – Comprehensive Review Study of the Central and Southern Florida Project
  • CS/HB 689 – Workers’ Compensation Benefits for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
  • CS/HB 1435 – Code and Traffic Enforcement

For the transmittal letters, click here and here and here .