Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/SB 2-D – Property Insurance

SB 4-D – Building Safety

CS/CS/SB 494 – Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

CS/SB 722 – Education for Student Inmates

CS/CS/SB 758 – Education

SB 7026 – A review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/HB 225 – Charter School Charters

CS/HB 513 – Comprehensive Review Study of the Central and Southern Florida Project

CS/HB 689 – Workers’ Compensation Benefits for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

CS/HB 1435 – Code and Traffic Enforcement

For the transmittal letters, click here and here and here .