Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

HB 159 – Public Records

CS/CS/HB 389 – Money Services Businesses

CS/CS/HB 423 – Building Regulation

CS/CS/HB 837 – Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program

CS/CS/CS/HB 959 – Department of Financial Services

CS/HB 1023 – Insolvent Insurers

HB 1433 – Orange County

CS/HB 6513 – Relief of Kareem Hawari by the Osceola County School Board

CS/CS/HB 7001 – Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Public Officer

HB 7003 – Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Former Justice or Judge

