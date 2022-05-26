Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

May 26, 2022
Maryam Shah

FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • HB 159 – Public Records
  • CS/CS/HB 389 – Money Services Businesses
  • CS/CS/HB 423 – Building Regulation
  • CS/CS/HB 837 – Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program
  • CS/CS/CS/HB 959 – Department of Financial Services
  • CS/HB 1023 – Insolvent Insurers
  • HB 1433 – Orange County
  • CS/HB 6513 – Relief of Kareem Hawari by the Osceola County School Board
  • CS/CS/HB 7001 – Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Public Officer
  • HB 7003 – Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Former Justice or Judge

For the transmittal letter, click here.