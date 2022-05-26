Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills
FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- HB 159 – Public Records
- CS/CS/HB 389 – Money Services Businesses
- CS/CS/HB 423 – Building Regulation
- CS/CS/HB 837 – Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program
- CS/CS/CS/HB 959 – Department of Financial Services
- CS/HB 1023 – Insolvent Insurers
- HB 1433 – Orange County
- CS/HB 6513 – Relief of Kareem Hawari by the Osceola County School Board
- CS/CS/HB 7001 – Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Public Officer
- HB 7003 – Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Former Justice or Judge
For the transmittal letter, click here.