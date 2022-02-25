Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Nine Bills

February 25, 2022
Maryam Shah

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • SB 846 – Florida Statutes
  • SB 848 – Florida Statutes
  • SB 850 – Florida Statutes
  • SB 852 – Florida Statutes
  • SB 854 – Florida Statutes
  • SB 7000 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • SB 7004 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • SB 7014 – COVID-19 – related claims against health care providers
  • SB 7018 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
    For the transmittal letter, click here.