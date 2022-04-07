Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Forty-Two Bills

April 7, 2022
Maryam Shah

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • CS/HB 255 – Private Instructional Personnel Providing Applied Behavior Analysis Services
  • HB 459 – Step-Therapy Protocols
  • CS/HB 469 – Patient Care in Health Care Facilities
  • HB 539 – Nursing Home Financial Reporting
  • CS/CS/CS/HB 543 – Uterine Fibroid Research and Education
  • HB 593 – Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
  • HB 631 – Airport Funding
  • HB 817 – Emergency Medical Care and Treatment to Minors Without Parental Consent
  • HB 855 – Managed Care Plan Performance
  • CS/CS/HB 893 – Child Welfare Placements
  • CS/CS/HB 921 – Campaign Finance
  • CS/HB 925 – Benchmark Replacements for London Interbank Offered Rate
  • CS/CS/HB 963 – Funding for Sheriffs
  • CS/HB 1099 – Living Organ Donors in Insurance Policies
  • CS/HB 1209 – Administration of Vaccines
  • CS/CS/HB 1239 – Nursing Homes
  • CS/HB 1249 – Treatment of Defendants Adjudicated Incompetent to Stand Trial
  • CS/HB 1521 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact
    HB 1523 – Pub. Rec. and Meetings/Professional Counselors Licensure Compact
  • CS/CS/HB 1577 – Homeless Youth
  • SB 236 – Children with Developmental Delays
  • CS/SB 292 – Newborn Screenings
  • SB 312 – Telehealth
  • SB 534 – Prescription Drugs Used in the Treatment of Schizophrenia for Medicaid Recipients
    CS/SB 544 – Drug-related Overdose Prevention
  • CS/SB 566 – Mental Health Professional Licensure
  • CS/SB 632 – Occupational Therapy
  • SB 704 – Substance Abuse Service Providers
  • CS/CS/SB 926 – Licensure Examinations for Dental Practitioners
  • SB 934 – Public Records
  • CS/CS/SB 988 – In-person Visitation
  • CS/CS/SB 1222 – Acute and Post-acute Hospital Care at Home
    CS/CS/SB 1262 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse
  • CS/CS/SB 1374 – Clinical Laboratory Testing
  • SB 1552 – Direct-Support Organization for the Florida Prepaid College Board
    SB 1712 – Veteran Suicide Prevention Training Pilot Program
  • CS/SB 1770 – Donor Human Milk Bank Services
    CS/SB 1844 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse
  • CS/CS/SB 1950 – Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program
  • SB 7002 – OGSR/Information Relating to Medical Marijuana Held by the Department of Health
    SB 7008 – OGSR/Substance Abuse Impaired Persons
  • SB 7010 – OGSR/Public and Professional Guardians

    For the transmittal letters, click here and here.