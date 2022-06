Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Five Bills

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/HB 905 – Protective Injunctions

CS/CS/CS/HB 1421 – School Safety

CS/SB 1244 – Statutes of Limitation for Offenses Relating to Sexual Performance by a Child

CS/SB 1380 – Real Property Rights

SB 7024 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

To read the transmittal letters, click here.