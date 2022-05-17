Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Eight Bills

May 17, 2022
Maryam Shah

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • HB 471 – Town of Lake Clarke Shores, Palm Beach County
  • HB 927 – Downtown Crystal River Entertainment District, Citrus County
  • CS/HB 1047 – Cedar Hammock Fire Control District, Manatee County
  • CS/HB 1049 – Trailer Estates Fire Control District, Manatee County
  • CS/HB 1097 – Florida Citrus
  • HB 1189 – Firefighters’ Relief and Pension Fund of the City of Pensacola, Escambia County
  • HB 1497 – City of Jacksonville, Duval County
  • CS/HB 1571 – Residential Picketing

