Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Thirty-Five Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Thirty-Five Bills from the Florida Legislature
Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 20, 2022, to act on these bills.
- CS/CS/HB 1239 – Nursing Homes
- HB 539 – Nursing Home Financial Reporting
- CS/CS/CS/HB 543 – Uterine Fibroid Research and Education
- HB 817 – Emergency Medical Care and Treatment to Minors Without Parental Consent
- CS/CS/HB 893 – Child Welfare Placements
- CS/CS/HB 963 – Funding for Sheriffs
- CS/HB 1209 – Administration of Vaccines
- CS/HB 1249 – Treatment of Defendants Adjudicated Incompetent to Stand Trial
- CS/HB 1521 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact
- HB 1523 – Pub. Rec. and Meetings/Professional Counselors Licensure Compact
- CS/CS/HB 1577 – Homeless Youth
- CS/CS/HB 921 – Campaign Financing
- SB 312 – Telehealth
- CS/SB 566 – Mental Health Professional Licensure
- SB 704 – Substance Abuse Service Providers
- CS/CS/SB 926 – Licensure Examinations for Dental Practitioners
- CS/CS/SB 768 – Department of Health
- CS/SB 544 – Drug-related Overdose Prevention
- CS/SB 632 – Occupational Therapy
- SB 534 – Prescription Drugs Used in the Treatment of Schizophrenia for Medicaid Recipients
- CS/CS/SB 1374 – Clinical Laboratory Testing
- SB 1360 – Governor’s Medal of Freedom
- CS/CS/SB 1222 – Acute and Post-acute Hospital Care at Home
- CS/CS/SB 988 – In-person Visitation
- CS/SB 292 – Newborn Screenings
- CS/SB 1844 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse
- CS/CS/SB 1262 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse
- SB 1712 – Veteran Suicide Prevention Training Pilot Program
- CS/SB 1770 – Donor Human Milk Bank Services
- SB 7002 – OGSR/Information Relating to Medical Marijuana Held by the Department of Health
- SB 7008 – OGSR/Substance Abuse Impaired Persons
- SB 7010 – OGSR/Public and Professional Guardians
- CS/CS/SB 1950 – Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program
- CS/HB 255 – Private Instructional Personnel Providing Applied Behavior Analysis Services
- CS/HB 469 – Patient Care in Health Care Facilities