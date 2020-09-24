Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Five Judicial Appointments

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointments of Joshua Hawkes to the Second Circuit Court, Jennifer Swenson to the Tenth Circuit Court, Gilberto Perez to the Twentieth Circuit Court, Stefanie Morris to the Leon County Court, and Barry Dickson to the Escambia County Court.

Joshua Hawkes

Hawkes, of Tallahassee, has been a lawyer with Foley & Lardner since 2015. He served active duty in the U.S. Navy in Submarines and currently serves as a reserve Commander in the U.S. Navy JAG Corps. He received his bachelor’s degree from the United States Naval Academy and his law degree from Florida State University. Hawkes fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Robert Long to the First District Court of Appeal.

Jennifer Swenson

Swenson, of Lakeland, is currently a Judge for Polk County Court. She previously served as an Assistant State Attorney since 2012. She received her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and her law degree from Duke University. Swenson fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge John Stargel to the Second District Court of Appeal.

Gilberto Perez

Perez, of Cape Coral, has been a General Magistrate for the Twentieth Circuit since 2015. He previously maintained his own law practice. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and his law degree from the University of Notre Dame. Perez fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge George Richards.

Stefanie Morris

Morris, of Tallahassee, has been an Assistant State Attorney in the Second Circuit since 2007, and she is currently Chief covering Gadsden and Liberty counties. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Stetson University. Morris fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Layne Smith to the Second Circuit Court.

Barry Dickson

Dickson, of Pensacola Beach, has been an Assistant Public Defender for the First Circuit since 2004. He currently serves as a reserve Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University. Dickson fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz to the First Circuit Court.

