Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointments of Randy Katz, Selima Khan and Michael Graves to the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse.

Dr. Randy Katz

Dr. Katz, of Davie, is a board-certified doctor of emergency medicine. He has practiced at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood since 2004 and has served as chair of emergency medicine since 2008. He is the medical director of emergency services for the City of Hollywood Fire Rescue, a position he has held since 2014. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida, his doctorate in osteopathic medicine at Nova Southeastern University and completed his emergency and internal medicine residency at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Selima Khan

Khan, of Coral Springs, is the vice president of marketing and corporate communications with Memorial Health Care System, a position she has held since 2010. Previously, she served as director of corporate marketing for Broward Health from 1998 until 2009. She has been a member of the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development since 2015. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from Florida International University.

Michael Graves

Graves, of Ocala, is the elected public defender for the Fifth Circuit, which encompasses Lake, Hernando, Citrus, Sumter and Marion counties. Additionally, he is involved in numerous community events such as the Lake, Sumter and Marion County Public Safety Councils, Lake County Teen Court and the Sons of Amvets, where he serves as a Judge Advocate. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Florida and his juris doctorate from Stetson University College of Law.