Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Florida Building Commission

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of W. Grey Marker II, Rodney Hershberger, James Schock, David John, Michael Bourré and Paul Jones to the Florida Building Commission.

W. Grey Marker II

Marker, of Fort Lauderdale, has been Chief Executive Officer of Marker Construction Group, a general contracting and construction management firm based in South Florida. He has been an active licensed general contractor in the State of Florida for the past 20 years. Since 2010, Marker has been a member of the Associated Builders & Contractors, a national construction industry trade association. He earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida’s M.E. Rinker, Sr. School of Building Construction.

Rodney Hershberger

Hershberger, of Sarasota, is the Chairman of the Board for PGT Innovations, Inc. He co-founded PGT Innovations (formerly PGT Industries, Inc.) and retired as Chief Executive Officer in 2017. Hershberger currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Argus Foundation. Hershberger previously served on the board of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota and the Sarasota YMCA.

James Schock

Schock, of Saint Augustine, is the Senior Plans Examiner and Floodplain Manager for the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Florida Building Commission and previously served as Chairman of the Structural Technical Advisory Committee. Schock earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Drexel University.

David John

John, of Tarpon Springs, is the Engineering Manager for Stan Weaver & Company. He has worked with equipment manufacturers for over 25 years. He is actively involved in The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers and the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute where he held positions including chairing multiple committees and projects. John earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont.

Michael Bourré

Bourré, of Fleming Island, has been the President of Bourré Construction Group since 2004. He is the President of the Florida Home Builders Association and has served as an executive board member since 2011. Bourré has served on the Clay County Planning Commission since 2013. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1992-1999 and earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Florida.

Paul Jones

Jones, of Jacksonville, is the President and Chief Operating Officer for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor, Inc. He is a certified plumbing contractor, certified mechanical contractor and a certified general contractor. Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

