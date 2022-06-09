Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Raemi Eagle-Glenn

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Raemi Eagle-Glenn to the Board of County Commissioners of Alachua County

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Raemi Eagle-Glenn to the Board of County Commissioners of Alachua County.

Raemi Eagle-Glenn

Eagle-Glenn, of Gainesville, is a lawyer at Eagle-Glenn Law and is the owner of Everything Mac Inc. She is a member of the Florida Bar and the Republican National Lawyers Association. Eagle-Glenn earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and juris doctorate from the University of Florida.