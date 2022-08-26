Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David Corbin

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners.

David Corbin

Corbin, of Chipley, is the Owner of Chipley Gun and Pawn, Inc. He is a member of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, CareerSource of Chipola, and First Federal Bank. Previously he served as a member of the Chipley Kiwanis Club and the Advance Washington County Advisory Board. He is a recipient of the Kiwanian of the Year Award in 2018. Corbin received his associate degree from Gulf Coast College.

