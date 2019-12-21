Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Tampa Area Created More Than 30,000 New Jobs

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Tampa area added 30,400 new private-sector jobs in the last year, creating the second-highest number of jobs among all Florida metro areas. The Tampa area’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in November, down 0.5 percentage point from one year ago.

The industry with the highest growth over the year in the Tampa area was construction with 8,000 new jobs.

The Tampa area remained first among the state metro areas in job demand in November with 59,256 openings. The Tampa area also continues to rank first in the state in demand for high-skill, high-wage STEM occupations with 20,134 openings in November 2019.

Statewide, Florida businesses created 10,300 new private-sector jobs in November 2019. Florida’s annual private-sector job growth rate of 2.6 percent continues to exceed the nation’s rate of 1.6 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent represents a drop of 0.2 percentage point over the year. This is while 200,000 people entered Florida’s labor force, a growth of 1.9 percent in the past year.

To view the November 2019 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.