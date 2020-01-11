Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $5.4 Million in Awards to 15 Rural Communities in Northwest Florida

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $5.4 million in funding for infrastructure projects in 15 rural communities in Northwest Florida that were affected by Hurricane Michael. In 2019, the Florida Legislature created a specific appropriation for the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) (Section 288.0655(6), Florida Statutes) for projects in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties. These funds were designated to help communities restore their economies after the impacts of Hurricane Michael.

“Hurricane Michael left devastating impacts throughout Northwest Florida and communities are still trying to rebuild,” said Governor DeSantis. “I appreciate the Florida Legislature’s quick and creative utilization of the Rural Infrastructure Fund to help Northwest Florida rural communities recover and focus on rebuilding and developing more resilient infrastructure to move their local economies forward.”

“I applaud Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their commitment to help Florida communities with strengthening their infrastructure needs in these inland communities affected by Hurricane Michael,” said Ken Lawson, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “These smart strategic investments will not only help these communities recover from Hurricane Michael but will also help them develop stronger, more resilient economies.”

Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the RIF provides funding to local governments for infrastructure projects in rural communities to encourage job creation and business investment, and to strengthen and diversify rural economies.

The rural communities receiving funds include: