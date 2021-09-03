Florida Governor Recognizes September as Preparedness Month

Governor Ron DeSantis Recognizes September as Florida Preparedness Month

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation to declare September as Florida Preparedness Month in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Ready” Campaign, National Preparedness Month. Florida Preparedness Month focuses on the importance of Florida residents and visitors being aware of and preparing for natural and man-made hazards.

“Florida Preparedness Month serves as a reminder for Floridians to review disaster plans and prepare for the remainder of hurricane season,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We’ve anticipated an above-average hurricane season and I encourage residents and visitors to monitor weather alerts, keep a stocked disaster supply kit and develop a disaster preparedness plan.”

“We’re entering the peak of hurricane season and now is the time for residents and visitors to prepare,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie. “Disasters can happen at any time. All Floridians should have a disaster plan in place and know if they live in an evacuation zone or low-lying, flood prone area.”

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until November 30, with September marking the historical peak of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center continues to predict an above-average hurricane season, with between 15 to 21 named storms in total.

FDEM encourages every household and business to take the necessary steps to ensure disaster preparedness. This includes:

Keeping a stocked disaster supply kit with enough supplies to last every individual and pet at least seven days,

Developing individualized disaster preparedness plans for families, businesses and individuals with special needs,

Learning if resident homes or businesses are located in evacuation zones or flood-prone areas to create evacuation plans and better understand orders from local officials, and

Reviewing insurance policies and ensuring cover is up-to-date.

Residents and visitors can find additional preparation resources at FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare.

National Preparedness Month and Florida Preparedness Month are observed every September. The national public service campaign is designed to educate families and communities on the importance of disaster mitigation, preparedness and response. More information on National Preparedness Month can be found here.

Governor DeSantis’ proclamation for Florida Preparedness Month is available here.