Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 18, 2022, to act on these bills.
- SB 638 – Early Childhood Music Education Incentive Pilot Program
- CS/SB 1110 – Grease Waste Removal and Disposal
- SB 222 – Swimming Pool Specialty Contracting Services
- CS/SB 266 – Motor Vehicle Insurance
- CS/SB 1368 – Trusts
- SB 474 – Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles
- SB 434 – Florida Tourism Marketing
- CS/CS/HB 1445 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- HB 7009 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- HB 7015 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- CS/HB 381 – Breach of Bond Costs
- CS/HB 287 – Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence
- CS/HB 455 – Rupert J. Smith Law Library, St. Lucie County
- HB 457 – St. Lucie County
- HB 497 – Lee County School District, Lee County
- HB 993 – Sebring Airport Authority, Highlands County
- HB 1107 – City of Inverness, Citrus County
- HB 929 – City of West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County
- HB 1135 – Santa Rosa County
- CS/HB 7053 – Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience
Latest posts by Maryam Shah (see all)
- Florida Governor Receives Twenty Bills from Legislature - May 4, 2022
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Ten Bills - May 4, 2022
- Colorado Governor Jared Polis Appoints John W. Stenger - May 4, 2022