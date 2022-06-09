Florida Governor Receives Ten Bills from the Legislature

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Ten Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 24, 2022, to act on these bills.
- CS/SB 196 – Florida Housing Finance Corporation
- CS/SB 226 – Care for Retired Police Dogs
- CS/CS/SB 596 – Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsels
- CS/SB 598 – Public Records
- CS/SB 606 – Boating Safety
- CS/SB 1764 – Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy Program
- HB 357 – Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers
- CS/HB 397 – Court Fiscal Administration
- CS/CS/CS/HB 967 – Golf Course Best Management Practices Certification
- CS/HB 1475 – Cleanup of Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances