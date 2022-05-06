Florida Governor Receives Seventeen Bills from Legislature

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Seventeen Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 20, 2022, to act on these bills.
- SB 7016 – OGSR/Information Submitted by Insurers/Department of Financial Services
- SB 7020 – OGSR/Office of Financial Regulation
- SB 542 – Evidentiary Standards for Actions Arising During an Emergency
- CS/CS/SB 634 – Judicial Notices
- CS/SB 1012 – Victims of Crimes
- CS/SB 1236 – County and Municipal Detention Facilities
- CS/SB 1502 – Estates and Trusts
- CS/SB 1046 – Public Records/Law Enforcement Geolocation Information
- SB 454 – Florida Commission on Offender Review
- HB 31 – Firefighter Inquiries and Investigation
- CS/HB 265 – Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process
- CS/HB 453 – Officer and Firefighter Physical Examination Requirements and Record
- HB 873 – Public Records/Execution Information
- CS/HB 195 – Juvenile Diversion Program Expunction
- HB 197 – Public Records/Nonjudicial Arrest Record of a Minor
- CS/HB 7071 – Taxation
- CS/HB 395 – Victims of Communism Day