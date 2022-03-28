Florida Governor Receives Seven Bills from the Legislature

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature
Tallahassee, FL (STL.News)Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 12, 2022, to act on these bills.
- HB 459 – Step-Therapy Protocols
- HB 593 – Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
- HB 631 – Airport Funding
- HB 855 – Managed Care Plan Performance
- CS/HB 925 – Benchmark Replacements for London Interbank Offered Rate
- CS/HB 1099 – Living Organ Donors in Insurance Policies
- CS/CS/HB 1557 – Parental Rights in Education