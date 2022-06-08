Florida Governor Receives Seven Bills from Legislature

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 22, 2022, to act on these bills.
- HB 1431 – City of Apopka, Orange County
- CS/HB 1493 – Alachua County
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 23, 2022, to act on these bills.
- CS/CS/SB 364 – Specialty License Plates
- CS/CS/SB 1000 – Nutrient Application Rates
- CS/CS/SB 1062 – Service of Process
- CS/CS/CS/SB 1078 – Soil and Water Conservation Districts
- CS/CS/SB 1614 – Public Records/Motor Vehicle Crashes/Traffic Citations