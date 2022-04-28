Florida Governor Receives Eleven Bills from Legislature

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eleven Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 12, 2022, to act on these bills.
- CS/HB 375 – Structural Engineering Recognition Program for Professional Engineers
- CS/HB 481 – Temporary Underground Power Panels
- CS/CS/HB 741 – Net Metering
- CS/CS/HB 1411 – Floating Solar Facilities
- SB 350 – Procedures for Petitions for Utility Rate Relief
- SB 442 – Powers of Land Authorities
- CS/CS/SB 882 – Inventories of Critical Wetlands
- SB 1186 – Agritourism
- CS/CS/SB 1432 – Vessel Anchoring
- CS/CS/SB 1474 – Online Training for Private Security Officers
- SB 7036 – Lifeline Telecommunications Service