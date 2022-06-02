Florida Governor Receives Eighteen Bills from Legislature

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eighteen Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 17, 2022, to act on these bills.
- HB 5001 – General Appropriations Act – 2022
- HB 5003 – Implementing the 2022-2023 General Appropriation Act
- HB 5005 – Collective Bargaining
- HB 5007 – State-Administered Retirement Systems
- HB 5009 – State Group Insurance Program
- HB 5011 – Inflation Fund
- HB 5013 – Opioid Settlement Clearing Trust Fund
- HB 5301 – Capitol Complex
- CS/HB 7027 – The Judicial Branch
- SB 2508 – Environmental Resources
- SB 2510 – Florida Gaming Control Commission
- SB 2512 – Aircraft
- SB 2514 – Electronic Filing of Taxes
- SB 2516 – Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims
- SB 2518 – Information Technology
- SB 2524 – Education
- SB 2526 – Health
- SB 2530 – Motor Vehicle Title Fees