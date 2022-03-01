Florida Governor Reappoints 17 as Judges

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announces 17 reappointments to the Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims.

The Honorable Frank Clark, of Fort Myers, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Clark has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his appointment in 2016. He previously served as an Attorney at All Injuries Law Firm. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his law degree from the University of Florida. Judge Clark was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in August 2020 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in September 2024.

The Honorable Thomas Hedler, of West Palm Beach, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Hedler has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his appointment in 2016. He previously served as a Partner at Hedler & Hessen, P.A. He received his bachelor’s degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University and his law degree from Florida State University. Judge Hedler was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in August 2020 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in October 2024.

The Honorable Gregory Johnsen, of West Palm Beach, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Johnsen has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his appointment in 2016. He previously served as a State Mediator for 10 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Barry University and his law degree from the University of Miami. Judge Johnsen was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in August 2020 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in October 2024.

The Honorable Jonathan Walker, of Panama City, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Walker has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his appointment in 2016. He previously served as an Attorney at Conroy Simberg for 16 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida, his master’s degree from the University of South Alabama, and his law degree from Samford University. Judge Walker was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in August 2020 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in October 2024.

The Honorable Wilbur Anderson, of Daytona Beach, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Anderson has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his initial appointment in 2013. He previously served as a Judge of Compensation Claims in Jacksonville from 1988 until 2003. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his law degree from George Washington University. Judge Anderson was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in February 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in May 2025.

The Honorable Robert Arthur, of Lakeland, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Arthur has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his appointment in 2017. He previously served as a State Mediator for 12 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Case Western Reserve University. Judge Arthur was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in February 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in May 2025.

The Honorable Walter Havers, of Miami, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Havers has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his appointment in 2017. He previously served as a Mediator in the Office of Judges of Compensation Claims for four years. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his law degree from Florida State University. Judge Havers was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in February 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in August 2025.

The Honorable Margret Kerr, of Miami, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Kerr has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since her initial appointment in 2013. She previously served as an Associate and Partner at Arrick, Peacock, & Kerr. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kent and her law degree from the University of Miami. Judge Kerr was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in February 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in May 2025.

The Honorable Daniel Lewis, of Fort Lauderdale, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Lewis has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his initial appointment in 1988. He previously served as an Attorney at the Law Office of David A. Danielson. He received his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Florida. Judge Lewis was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in February 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in May 2025.

The Honorable Mark Massey, of Tampa, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Massey has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his initial appointment in 2013. He previously served as a Partner at Walton, Lantaff, Schroeder, & Carson, LLP. He received his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Florida. Judge Massey was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in February 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in May 2025.

The Honorable Eduardo Almeyda, of Miami, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Almeyda has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his initial appointment in 2013. He previously served as a State Mediator in the Miami district for six years. He received his bachelor’s and law degrees from Florida State University. Judge Almeyda was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in December 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in December 2025.

The Honorable Iliana Forte, of Fort Lauderdale, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Forte has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since her initial appointment in 2014. She previously served as an Attorney for the City of Miami. She received her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Miami. Judge Forte was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in December 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in June 2026.

The Honorable Jeffrey Jacobs, of Miami, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Jacobs has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his appointment in 2017. He previously served as an Attorney at Malca & Jacobs, P.A. for 23 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York and law degree from the University of Miami. Judge Jacobs was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in December 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in September 2025.

The Honorable David Langham, of Pensacola, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Langham has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his initial appointment in 2001. He was appointed Deputy Chief Judge in 2006. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and law degree from Mississippi College. Judge Langham was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in December 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in May 2026.

The Honorable Jacquelyn Newman, of Tallahassee, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Newman has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since her appointment in 2018. She previously served as an Attorney at Pennington, P.A for 13 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and law degree from Florida State University. Judge Newman was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in December 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in May 2026.

The Honorable Neal Pitts, of Orlando, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Pitts has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his initial appointment in 2009. He previously served as a Solo Practitioner for over 20 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College and law degree from Ohio Northern University. Judge Pitts was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in December 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in November 2025.

The Honorable Timothy Stanton, of Gainesville, to serve as Judge of Compensation Claims

Stanton has served as a Judge of Compensation Claims since his appointment in 2018. He previously served as a Mediator for the Department of Administrative Hearings. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University and law degree from the University of Florida. Judge Stanton was nominated for reappointment by the Statewide Judicial Nominating Commission in December 2021 and is reappointed for a four-year term ending in April 2026.