Florida Governor: Monoclonal Antibody Site in West Palm Beach

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Monoclonal Antibody Site in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida opened a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site in Palm Beach County. This location has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day and will be open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Today, we opened a fifth antibody treatment site in less than one week, with the newest site located in West Palm Beach,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While I am proud to report that 88% of seniors in Palm Beach County have chosen to get vaccinated, this treatment site will further our dual-pronged approach of prevention and treatment through vaccinations and therapeutics.”

The site is located at:

West Gate Park

3691 Oswego Avenue

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Hours: 7 days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

