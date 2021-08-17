Florida Governor: Monoclonal Antibody Site in Brevard County

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Monoclonal Antibody Site in Brevard County

MERRITT ISLAND, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida is setting up a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site in Merritt Island at Kiwanis Island Park. This location has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Since we began expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment sites in Florida, there have been more and more people asking about these therapies,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “ I am proud to continue the momentum and announce the opening of an additional monoclonal antibody treatment site in Brevard County. Monoclonals are safe and have proven to significantly reduce the chance that somebody ends up being hospitalized for COVID.”

Kiwanis Island Park

951 Kiwanis Island Park Road

Merritt Island, Florida 32952

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Jacksonville Public Library

304 North Main Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando, Florida 32805

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. However, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor DeSantis is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health continue to encourage Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out where the vaccine is offered HERE.