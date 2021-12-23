Florida Governor Makes Three Judicial Appointments

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis is excited to announce three judicial appointments: one to the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Duval County Court, and one to the Palm Beach County Court.

Christopher Kelly, of New Smyrna Beach, to serve as Judge on the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court

Kelly has served as Judge on the Volusia County Court since 2013 after he was elected in 2012. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his law degree from the University of Florida. Kelly fills the vacancy created by the passing of Judge Steven C. Henderson.

Jonathan Sacks, of St. Augustine, to serve as Judge on the Duval County Court

Sacks most recently served as Chief Assistant State Attorney and has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fourth Judicial Circuit since 2013. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond and his law degree from Florida State University. Sacks fills the vacancy created by the elevation and resignation of Judge London Kite.

Ori Feistmann Silver, of Boynton Beach, to serve as Judge on the Palm Beach County Court

Silver has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit since 2001. She received her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Florida. Silver fills the vacancy created by the elevation and resignation of Judge Bradley Harper.