Florida Governor – Funding for Manatee Rescue Programs

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Historic $30 Million in Funding for Manatee Rescue Programs and Habitat Restoration

JACKSONVILLE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced his commitment to supporting more than $30 million in the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget to enhance and expand manatee rescue and rehabilitation efforts and provide habitat restoration for areas where manatees are highly concentrated. This record investment in manatee care and protection is an over $17 million increase over the current year budget. The Governor made the announcement while visiting the Manatee Critical Care Center located at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

“This historic funding will support important restoration efforts across the state to benefit our manatees and Florida’s natural environment,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “My administration will continue working to find new and innovative ways to support our native species, like the manatee, so that the generations to come can experience Florida’s natural resources.”

The more than $30 million included in the budget includes:

$20 million to enhance and expand the network of manatee acute care facilities, restore access to springs, provide habitat restoration in manatee concentrated areas, expand manatee rescue and recovery efforts, and implement pilot projects like the supplemental feeding trials that took place this past winter.

$5.3 million to expand Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) manatee mortality and response efforts, including 12 new positions.

$160,000 to support increased aerial surveys

$4.7 million in base funding to support manatee acute care facilities and research, rescue, and conservation activities

“Today’s announcement is continued evidence of the Governor and Legislature’s commitment to water quality in our state, which is essential to health of our environment, our economy and our fish and wildlife,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “The state is focusing on short and long-term science-based strategies to improve water quality, including expanded monitoring and investment in long-term water quality improvement projects to reduce the amount of nutrients going into our waterways. With the historic levels of support under this administration, we have unprecedented resources to address challenging water quality concerns throughout the state.”