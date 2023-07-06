Florida Governor – Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday, which began on Memorial Day and will run through Labor Day weekend. The sales tax holiday was part of the Framework for Freedom Budget and is estimated to save Florida families nearly $230 million over the summer.

Items included in the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday are:

Outdoor recreation purchases such as supplies for camping, fishing, and general outdoor activities, including kayaks and canoes.

Boating and water activity supplies such as life jackets, coolers, and pool floats.

Tickets for museums and events such as concerts, fairs, sporting events, and theater productions.

Entry to state parks, including annual passes.

Children’s toys.

Children’s athletic equipment.

Last year, the Governor proposed and signed a “Freedom Week” sales tax holiday on summer recreation items as part of the Freedom First Budget for Fiscal Year 2022–2023. This year, however, the Governor proposed and signed an expansion of the sales tax holiday. It now lasts three months and includes children’s toys and athletic equipment as part of the Framework for Freedom Budget for Fiscal Year 2023–2024.

This tax holiday is part of Florida’s historic $2.7 billion tax cut that Governor DeSantis approved in the Framework for Freedom Budget. Also included in the budget is a permanent sales tax exemption for baby and toddler items such as diapers, baby wipes, cribs, and strollers. Additionally, the Governor signed a one-year sales tax exemption for gas stoves to help families purchase new appliances.

SOURCE: Florida Governor