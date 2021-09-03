Florida Governor Features MAT Successes in West Palm Beach

Governor Ron DeSantis Features Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Successes in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis joined monoclonal antibody treatment recipients in Palm Beach County to discuss the therapy. The state of Florida will exceed more than 45,000 monoclonal antibody treatments administered to patients statewide at the 21 state treatment sites.

Hear directly from monoclonal antibody recipients about their experience with the therapy…

Pauline Becker, a 90-year-old resident of Palm City, said, “I recommend everyone take advantage of it. I was diagnosed with COVID in December, and after a couple days went to the hospital. I had a very, very good doctor who immediately gave me the treatment. I was to receive the treatment for five days, and after the second day, I felt remarkably better. I’m here at 90, a borderline diabetic and I have asthma. The monoclonal antibody treatment definitely saved my life.”

Laura Warren, who was diagnosed with COVID this summer, said, “When I was diagnosed with COVID I was shocked, because I am a careful person and have been fully vaccinated since February. I have allergy induced asthma, so my breathing was greatly affected and weak when I got sick. My husband and I didn’t realize that Regeneron was available at the Cleveland Clinic in Stuart. I got set up with my IV infusion there and I am very thankful to have received the treatment. I can’t thank Governor DeSantis enough for getting the word out because this treatment is going to save lives.”

Brit Noel, a Wellington resident who contracted COVID within his household, said, “I came in contact with a COVID positive patient and started to experience symptoms. A doctor recommended I receive the treatment. I decided to take the Regeneron to lessen the severity of effects, and to reduce the length due to my past medical history. My symptoms, including body aches and headaches, were completely gone come 36 to 48 hours after the treatment. I’d definitely recommend the treatment to anybody. I’m very happy that it is available throughout Palm Beach County and the state.”

State of Florida monoclonal antibody sites are located at: