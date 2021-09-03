Florida Governor Features MAT Successes in West Palm Beach

September 3, 2021Maryam ShahPolitics
Florida Governor Features MAT Successes in West Palm Beach

Governor Ron DeSantis Features Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Successes in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM,  FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis joined monoclonal antibody treatment recipients in Palm Beach County to discuss the therapy.  The state of Florida will exceed more than 45,000 monoclonal antibody treatments administered to patients statewide at the 21 state treatment sites.

Hear directly from monoclonal antibody recipients about their experience with the therapy…

Pauline Becker, a 90-year-old resident of Palm City, said, “I recommend everyone take advantage of it.  I was diagnosed with COVID in December, and after a couple days went to the hospital.  I had a very, very good doctor who immediately gave me the treatment.  I was to receive the treatment for five days, and after the second day, I felt remarkably better.  I’m here at 90, a borderline diabetic and I have asthma.  The monoclonal antibody treatment definitely saved my life.”

Laura Warren, who was diagnosed with COVID this summer, said, “When I was diagnosed with COVID I was shocked, because I am a careful person and have been fully vaccinated since February.  I have allergy induced asthma, so my breathing was greatly affected and weak when I got sick.  My husband and I didn’t realize that Regeneron was available at the Cleveland Clinic in Stuart.  I got set up with my IV infusion there and I am very thankful to have received the treatment.  I can’t thank Governor DeSantis enough for getting the word out because this treatment is going to save lives.”

Brit Noel, a Wellington resident who contracted COVID within his household, said, “I came in contact with a COVID positive patient and started to experience symptoms.  A doctor recommended I receive the treatment.  I decided to take the Regeneron to lessen the severity of effects, and to reduce the length due to my past medical history.  My symptoms, including body aches and headaches, were completely gone come 36 to 48 hours after the treatment.  I’d definitely recommend the treatment to anybody.  I’m very happy that it is available throughout Palm Beach County and the state.”

State of Florida monoclonal antibody sites are located at:

  • Alachua County
    Fellowship Church
    16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441
    High Springs, Florida 32643
    Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Bay County
    Bay County Fairgrounds
    2230 East 15th Street
    Panama City, Florida 32405
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Brevard County
    Kiwanis Island Park
    951 Kiwanis Island Park Road
    Merritt Island, Florida 32952
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Broward County
    C.B. Smith Park
    900 North Flamingo Road
    Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028
    Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Charlotte County
    Tringali Community Center
    3460 North Access Road
    Englewood, Florida 34224
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Collier County
    Old Dollar General
    1500 Lake Trafford Road
    Immokalee, Florida 34142
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Duval County
    Jacksonville Public Library
    304 North Main Street
    Jacksonville, Florida 32202
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Hillsborough County
    Kings Forest Park
    8008 East Chelsea Street
    Tampa, Florida 33610
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Lee County
    Old Bonita Springs Library
    26876 Pine Avenue
    Bonita Springs, Florida 34135
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Leon County
    Vacant Sears
    1500 Apalachee Parkway
    Tallahassee, Florida 32301
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Manatee County
    Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex
    206 2nd Street East
    Bradenton, Florida 34208
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Miami-Dade County
    Tropical Park
    7900 Southwest 40 Street
    Miami, Florida 33155
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Okaloosa County
    Northwest Florida Fairgrounds
    1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard
    Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Orange County
    Camping World Stadium
    1 Citrus Bowl Place
    Orlando, Florida 32805
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Palm Beach County
    West Gate Park
    3691 Oswego Avenue
    West Palm Beach, Florida 33409
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Pasco County
    Fasano Center
    11611 Denton Avenue
    Hudson, Florida 34667
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
  • Pinellas County
    Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
    409 South Old Coachman Road
    Clearwater, Florida 33765
    Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Polk County
    Church at the Mall
    1010 East Memorial Boulevard
    Lakeland, Florida 33801
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • St. Lucie County
    Havert L. Fenn Center
    2000 Virginia Avenue
    Fort Pierce, Florida 34982
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Sumter County
    Barnstorm Theater
    2720 Brownwood Boulevard
    The Villages, Florida 32163
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Volusia County
    Ormond Beach Senior Center
    351 Andrews Street
    Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
    Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Post Views: 7
About Maryam Shah 5413 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles