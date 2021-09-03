Florida Governor Features MAT Successes in West Palm Beach

Governor Ron DeSantis Features Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Successes in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis joined monoclonal antibody treatment recipients in Palm Beach County to discuss the therapy. The state of Florida will exceed more than 45,000 monoclonal antibody treatments administered to patients statewide at the 21 state treatment sites.
Hear directly from monoclonal antibody recipients about their experience with the therapy…
Pauline Becker, a 90-year-old resident of Palm City, said, “I recommend everyone take advantage of it. I was diagnosed with COVID in December, and after a couple days went to the hospital. I had a very, very good doctor who immediately gave me the treatment. I was to receive the treatment for five days, and after the second day, I felt remarkably better. I’m here at 90, a borderline diabetic and I have asthma. The monoclonal antibody treatment definitely saved my life.”
Laura Warren, who was diagnosed with COVID this summer, said, “When I was diagnosed with COVID I was shocked, because I am a careful person and have been fully vaccinated since February. I have allergy induced asthma, so my breathing was greatly affected and weak when I got sick. My husband and I didn’t realize that Regeneron was available at the Cleveland Clinic in Stuart. I got set up with my IV infusion there and I am very thankful to have received the treatment. I can’t thank Governor DeSantis enough for getting the word out because this treatment is going to save lives.”
Brit Noel, a Wellington resident who contracted COVID within his household, said, “I came in contact with a COVID positive patient and started to experience symptoms. A doctor recommended I receive the treatment. I decided to take the Regeneron to lessen the severity of effects, and to reduce the length due to my past medical history. My symptoms, including body aches and headaches, were completely gone come 36 to 48 hours after the treatment. I’d definitely recommend the treatment to anybody. I’m very happy that it is available throughout Palm Beach County and the state.”
State of Florida monoclonal antibody sites are located at:
- Alachua County
Fellowship Church
16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441
High Springs, Florida 32643
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Bay County
Bay County Fairgrounds
2230 East 15th Street
Panama City, Florida 32405
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Brevard County
Kiwanis Island Park
951 Kiwanis Island Park Road
Merritt Island, Florida 32952
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Broward County
C.B. Smith Park
900 North Flamingo Road
Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028
Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Charlotte County
Tringali Community Center
3460 North Access Road
Englewood, Florida 34224
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Collier County
Old Dollar General
1500 Lake Trafford Road
Immokalee, Florida 34142
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Duval County
Jacksonville Public Library
304 North Main Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Hillsborough County
Kings Forest Park
8008 East Chelsea Street
Tampa, Florida 33610
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Lee County
Old Bonita Springs Library
26876 Pine Avenue
Bonita Springs, Florida 34135
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Leon County
Vacant Sears
1500 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, Florida 32301
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Manatee County
Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex
206 2nd Street East
Bradenton, Florida 34208
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Miami-Dade County
Tropical Park
7900 Southwest 40 Street
Miami, Florida 33155
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Okaloosa County
Northwest Florida Fairgrounds
1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard
Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Orange County
Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando, Florida 32805
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Palm Beach County
West Gate Park
3691 Oswego Avenue
West Palm Beach, Florida 33409
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Pasco County
Fasano Center
11611 Denton Avenue
Hudson, Florida 34667
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
- Pinellas County
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
409 South Old Coachman Road
Clearwater, Florida 33765
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Polk County
Church at the Mall
1010 East Memorial Boulevard
Lakeland, Florida 33801
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- St. Lucie County
Havert L. Fenn Center
2000 Virginia Avenue
Fort Pierce, Florida 34982
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Sumter County
Barnstorm Theater
2720 Brownwood Boulevard
The Villages, Florida 32163
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Volusia County
Ormond Beach Senior Center
351 Andrews Street
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.