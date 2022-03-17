Florida Governor – End of the FSA with Teachers & Parents

Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights the End of the FSA with Teachers and Parents in Okaloosa County

MARY ESTHER, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis visited Florosa Elementary School in Okaloosa County to highlight groundbreaking legislation signed on Tuesday that eliminates the high-stakes Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) test and replaces it with progress monitoring. Senate Bill 1048, sponsored by Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. and Representative Rene Plasencia, makes Florida the first state in the nation to transition fully to progress-monitoring for school accountability. Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, Florida students will have three short check-ins instead of multi-day, end-of-year, high-stakes tests for English Language Arts and Mathematics. This new system of testing will benefit students, teachers, and parents by allowing for informed instruction in a timely manner, that can be tailored to each student’s individual needs.

“This has been the year of the parent, and parents have said that the FSA is not working for their students,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We heard the call and are replacing it with timely check-ins that show how students progress in real-time. This will inform instruction in the classroom and at home. I am proud to sign this bill and know it will make a difference for Florida’s students.”

In accordance with the newly signed legislation, this school year will be the last year for the FSA and next year, Florida will be the first state in the nation to fully implement progress monitoring-based school accountability. The 2022-2023 school year will be the new baseline for school accountability, and school grades will resume the following year.

This change maintains the proven, successful components of Florida’s school accountability that has seen Florida’s students grow over the last two decades, with a focus on students’ readiness and growth, especially in closing achievement gaps, but provides that information to students, parents and teachers in a more timely and actionable manner.

This legislation builds on a long list of achievements in education that Florida has made since 2019: