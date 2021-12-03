Florida Governor DeSantis Makes Five Judicial Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces five judicial appointments, one to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court, and three to the Hillsborough County Court.

Michael Deen, of Winter Park, to serve as Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Michael Deen has served on the Orange County bench since his appointment in March 2021. He previously served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Ninth Judicial Circuit for nine years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University and his law degree from Barry University. Judge Deen fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Donald A. Myers, Jr.

Natasha DePrimo, of Davie, to serve as Judge on the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Natasha DePrimo has served on the Broward County bench since her appointment in 2018. She previously served as a Senior Attorney for the Florida Department of Transportation for nine years and as an Assistant State Attorney for three years. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and her law degree from the University of Florida. Judge DePrimo fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Tarlika Nunez-Navarro.

James Giardina, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Hillsborough County Court

James Giardina has served as the Owner and Lead Attorney at The Consumer Rights Law Group, PLLC since 2008. He received his bachelor’s and law degrees from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Giardina fills one of the new vacancies created by the Florida Legislature.

Susan Lopez, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Hillsborough County Court

Susan Lopez has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit since 2005. She received her bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and her law degree from Suffolk University. Lopez fills one of the new vacancies created by the Florida Legislature.

Matthew Smith, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Hillsborough County Court

Matthew Smith has served as an Assistant Statewide Prosecutor in the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution since January 2021. He previously served as Chief Assistant State Attorney in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, where he served for 15 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from the United States Air Force Academy and his law degree from Florida State University. Smith fills one of the new vacancies created by the Florida Legislature.