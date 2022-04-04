Florida Governor DeSantis Condemns Termination of Title 42

Governor DeSantis Condemns Biden Administration’s Termination of Title 42

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis condemned the Biden administration’s termination of Title 42 despite fears of another mass influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border. Title 42 has been in place since March 2020 and allows border agents to quickly expel migrants attempting to enter the United States.

“Joe Biden’s reckless border policies have allowed more than 2 million foreigners to enter our country illegally via the southern border,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Revoking Title 42 authority will supercharge the already skyrocketing flow of illegal aliens, increasing drug, human, and sex trafficking. Biden is failing miserably to faithfully execute the law and is violating his oath of office.”

According to reports, Biden administration officials are anticipating a mass migration event once Title 42 officially ends on May 23. The Department of Homeland Security estimates 25,000 migrants are already waiting in shelters just south of the border for Title 42 to end. An internal email sent to senior ICE officials in recent days warned that authorities are bracing for a “mass migration event.”

Earlier this week, Governor DeSantis announced that the man charged in the brutal murder of a couple in Daytona Beach was an illegal immigrant with multiple prior drug charges, which were dropped by a soft-on-crime state attorney. In addition to this horrific murder, on October 7, 2021, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, a 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Honduras, was arrested for the murder of a man in Jacksonville. Ulloa had crossed the U.S. border illegally, posing as an unaccompanied minor, before making his way to Florida.

Governor DeSantis has taken action to protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the lack of immigration enforcement by the Biden administration. For the 2022 Legislative session, Governor DeSantis proposed sweeping legislation to fight illegal immigration and protect Floridians from the Biden Border Crisis. The Legislature responded by passing Senate Bill 1808, which holds accountable private entities that knowingly or recklessly assist the Biden Administration in resettling illegal immigrants into Florida and strengthens E-verify enforcement. More on Governor DeSantis’ proposal can be found here.

Senate Bill 1808 builds upon previous actions taken to safeguard Floridians from the Biden Border Crisis. On September 28, 2021, Governor DeSantis announced actions to address the Biden Border Crisis, including issuing Executive Order 21-223 and the appointment of Larry Keefe as Florida’s Public Safety Czar. Details on this announcement can be found here.