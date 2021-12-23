Florida Governor Congratulates MacDill Air Force Base

Governor Ron DeSantis Congratulates MacDill Air Force Base for Designation as Main Operation Base for KC-46 Pegasus

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis applauded the US Department of the Air Force’s decision to designate MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa as the next Main Operation Base for 24 KC-46 Pegasus tankers.

“Today’s decision by the Air Force further solidifies Florida as the most military-friendly state in the country,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I look forward to seeing the job growth and economic impact these state-of-the-art aircraft will bring to the Tampa area.”

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, our state continues to make US military operations not only welcome, but integral to the fabric of Florida,” said Acting Secretary of Commerce Marc Adler, President and CEO of Enterprise Florida, Inc. “Today’s decision will have positive impacts on the Tampa Bay area for years to come and is the culmination of an incredible partnership between the state of Florida and the Tampa Bay region to support the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.”

“I want to congratulate the entire Florida Defense Support Task Force and am proud to stand with the Governor and the many Florida leaders who supported MacDill Air Force Base’s bid,” said Dane Eagle Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “We will continue to support the growth of our military, military families, and military communities and help provide meaningful job opportunities throughout the state.”

“Florida caters to the needs of military families more than any other state,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “We offer military families myriad opportunities to experience a high-quality lifestyle and world-class education along with numerous resources, accommodations, and services that we provide to our military families to make their lives and their transition to Florida easier than any other state.”