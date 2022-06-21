Florida Governor Awards Funding for Economic Growth

Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $28.4 Million in Funding for Economic Growth to 23 Florida Communities

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $28.4 million in funding for economic growth and community resiliency to 23 Florida communities through the Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV) program, and the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program.

“Supporting the growth and resilience of Florida communities is the best way to ensure Florida’s strong future,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Investments made today will provide 23 communities with access to the resources they need to diversify their economies, increase public safety, and mitigate future risks.”

“Governor DeSantis has championed the economic growth of Florida’s communities by making continued investments in their success,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “DEO is proud to support his efforts by connecting communities to opportunities that suit their unique needs and foster generational growth for their residents.”

The CDBG-CV program, administered by DEO, primarily benefits low- and moderate-income residents. Activities include workforce housing, training, and sustainability, as well as broadband infrastructure and planning.

The following communities will receive an award through the CDBG-CV program:

Alachua County ($4,000,782)

City of Apopka ($800,000)

City of Coleman ($1,772,500

City of Fort Lauderdale ($906,510)

City of Green Cove Springs ($1,397,600)

City of Hollywood ($760,335)

City of Homestead ($502,061)

Village of Indiantown ($342,390)

Lake City ($2,000,000)

Leon County ($3,604,207)

City of Macclenny ($291,000)

City of Mary Esther ($324,000)

City of New Port Richey ($973,986)

City of Stuart ($4,791,000)

City of Vernon ($987,566)

Town of Wausau ($1,384,090)

City of West Palm Beach ($567,974)

The Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program, administered by DEO, funds the local community’s match portion of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) awards, administered by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, for eligible projects to support recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The following communities will receive awards through the CDBG-DR Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program: