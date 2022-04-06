Florida Governor Awards $5.4 Million to Hamilton County

Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $5.4 Million to Hamilton County through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

JASPER, Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $5.4 million to Hamilton County through the Governor’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to facilitate the buildout of a 57-acre parcel at the intersection of I-75 and SR-6 in Hamilton County. The planned development will include a logistics park and travel center and will have the potential for future manufacturing opportunities.

“Bringing innovative opportunities to Florida’s rural communities does much more than create jobs,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Projects like this pave the way for a bright future for rural communities by supporting new developments, economic growth, and workforce opportunities.”

“I am pleased to stand with Governor DeSantis as he brings yet another multi-dimensional project to Florida’s rural communities,” said Secretary Dane Eagle of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). “This development is a transformational opportunity, and DEO looks forward to the generations of growth it will bring for Hamilton County residents.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida Inc. and chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, $72 million in awards were allocated for projects that focus on rapidly developing a highly skilled workforce and on infrastructure initiatives that attract businesses, create jobs, and promote economic growth. DEO and EFI are currently accepting proposals until all funding has been awarded. For more information, click here.