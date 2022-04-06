Florida Governor Awards $4.2 Million to Monticello

Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $4.2 Million to City of Monticello through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

MONTICELLO, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $4.2 million to the City of Monticello through the Governor’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to extend wastewater services to the I-10 and SR-59 exchange. The project will support future commercial development by enabling business expansion and facilitating access for city residents and other customers.

“Making long-term investments in Florida’s workforce is why our state continues to outpace the nation in job growth,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Making sure that Florida is in the best position for job growth is the best way to ensure that Floridians can support their families.”

“Today’s award will create impactful opportunities for Monticello residents and businesses alike,” said Secretary Dane Eagle of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). “Providing Florida communities with the resources they need to grow is essential to our state’s success, and I am proud to support Governor DeSantis in his commitment to Floridians.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida Inc. and chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, $72 million in awards were allocated for projects that focus on rapidly developing a highly skilled workforce and on infrastructure initiatives that attract businesses, create jobs, and promote economic growth. DEO and EFI are currently accepting proposals until all funding has been awarded. For more information, click here.