Florida Governor Awards $2.7 Million to Fort Pierce

Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $2.7 Million to City of Fort Pierce for Infrastructure Improvements through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

FORT PIERCE, Fla.(STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $2.7 million to the City of Fort Pierce through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund. The City of Fort Pierce will facilitate infrastructure improvements and the redevelopment of the City’s historic downtown area to spur economic growth and bring jobs closer to home for the City’s residents. These projects will support an estimated 1,353 total jobs in the Fort Pierce area.

“In Florida, we are dedicated to making strategic investments in our communities that support economic growth and enhance the lives of hard-working Floridians,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This project will strengthen the local economy and bring job opportunities closer to home for families in Fort Pierce.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, more than $93.5 million has been awarded since August 2021 to Florida communities through the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund. That fact is a testament to the Governor’s commitment to our state’s economic resiliency and development,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle. “Each project awarded through this program is a demonstration of our state’s ongoing commitment, and I look forward to impact this project will have on the Fort Pierce community.”

According to United States Census Bureau data, 81.2 percent of residents who live in the City of Fort Pierce are employed outside of the community boundary. 27.8 percent of commuters travel more than 10 miles each day and another 27.6 percent travel greater than 50 miles each day. For residents of Fort Pierce, revitalization efforts in the city’s historic downtown waterfront area will bring more job opportunities to the area. The project is anticipated to create jobs as well as drive economic development by encouraging new business and stimulating the economy.

The project will also support the reconstruction of Indian River Drive from Marina Way to Seaway Drive, modernization of aging utilities, enhancement of pedestrian safety along A.E. Backus Avenue, and facilitation of engineering, permitting, demolition, and utility relocation for Moore’s Creek Bridge.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

DEO and EFI are currently accepting proposals until all funding has been awarded.

